Emily Ducote Wants to be Superior to Jessica Middleton in All Areas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Emily Ducote
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Emily Ducote is preparing to battle late replacement Jessica Middleton this Friday night (July 14).

Ducote and Middleton will compete on the Bellator 181 card. “Gordinha” was originally scheduled to face Valerie Letourneau.

MMA Weekly recently interviewed Ducote before her upcoming bout. She described her training camp and why she’s confident in her diversity:

“I have spent this camp working all of my skills; my stand-up, my wrestling and my ground. I don’t I need to take the fight to the ground – like a lot of people are thinking – to get the win. I feel like what I want show is that I can be anywhere and can win all positions.”

Ducote went on to say that she’s looking to show her skills inside the Bellator cage.

“Really we’re just taking this one fight, one opponent, at a time. That’s what it is for me. This is the next fight, and I want to go in there and show my skills, and that’s it. We had a good set of girls before, but especially with the six that they’ve signed, it’s pretty exciting. I want to see who everyone is matched up with. I want to see who wins the fights. So there’s a lot of new talent coming in.”

