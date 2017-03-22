Emmanuel Sanchez: ‘I Want to be The Best Fighter in The World’

Emmanuel Sanchez is shooting for the stars.

On March 31, Sanchez will compete against former Bellator bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The bout will be contested in the featherweight division as part of the Bellator 175 card.

“El Matador” has won four of his last five bouts. His only loss in that stretch was to Daniel Weichel by split decision. Sanchez has beaten Henry Corrales, Justin Lawrence, Daniel Pineda, and Georgi Karakhanyan.

Galvao has won 5 of his last 6 bouts. His only loss in that span was to current Bellator bantamweight title holder Eduardo Dantas.

MMAJunkie.com recently reached out to Sanchez, who said his goal is to be recognized as the best professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter: