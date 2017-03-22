Emmanuel Sanchez: ‘I Want to be The Best Fighter in The World’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Emmanuel Sanchez
Image Credit: Bellator

Emmanuel Sanchez is shooting for the stars.

On March 31, Sanchez will compete against former Bellator bantamweight champion Marcos Galvao inside the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. The bout will be contested in the featherweight division as part of the Bellator 175 card.

“El Matador” has won four of his last five bouts. His only loss in that stretch was to Daniel Weichel by split decision. Sanchez has beaten Henry Corrales, Justin Lawrence, Daniel Pineda, and Georgi Karakhanyan.

Galvao has won 5 of his last 6 bouts. His only loss in that span was to current Bellator bantamweight title holder Eduardo Dantas.

MMAJunkie.com recently reached out to Sanchez, who said his goal is to be recognized as the best professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter:

“I’m like Tony Montana (from ‘Scarface’): ‘I want the world and everything in it.’ I just want to fight and fight the best and be at the top, and I want to beat them all. Short or tall, big or small, they all will fall. When I retire and I’m done fighting, at the end of the day people are going to say, ‘Wow, this guy fought the best and beat the best and was willing to fight anyone, anywhere, any time.’ That’s what I want. I want to be the best fighter in the world.”

