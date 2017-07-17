Emotional Neil Seery Doesn’t Know What’s Next After Final Fight

Neil Seery is unsure of his next move after having his retirement fight.

Yesterday (July 16), Seery took Alexandre Pantoja inside The SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The bout was part of the FOX Sports 1 prelims portion of UFC Fight Night 113.

“2Tap” lost the fight via third-round submission. An emotional Seery told the media that getting ready for retirement will be challenging (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I truly believe that every fighter has the biggest fight of their career coming up. The biggest fight ever is the retirement part. It’s getting ready for that. A lot of people tend to go up from the highest onto another organization to try and make a few quid. And all of it seems to end – flattened on face, in hospital or in very bad situations.”

While retirement has left Seery wondering what’s next, he doesn’t regret the decision.

“And that’s why I’m stepping out now. I didn’t want to go downhill after making it to the top. I believe that I’ve got a massive fight ahead of me now. As in, how do we feel that void.”