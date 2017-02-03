England’s Brad Pickett Wants to Stay with UFC Beyond His Retirement

Pickett will say his farewell to his fighting career in London’s O2 Arena next month but is looking to stay with the UFC in some capacity.

British MMA fans need no introduction to fan favorite Brad Pickett and will be certain to give the Englishman a send off in his last fight for the UFC in London on March 18. and Brad Pickett will fight for the last time at the age of 38.

Pickett is now 38 years old. A professional career which saw him amass a record of 25-13 via some memorable performances inside the cage, mean that he will be missed for both his skills colorful personality outside of the octagon.

While UFC fans may be losing Pickett as a competitor, he may be prepared to engage with the promotion in an alternative capacity:

“I want to stay in the UFC in some capacity if there is something for me to do and the UFC are willing to talk then my ears are open,” Pickett told Yahoo Sport UK. “I’m also looking to open on my own gym, “Great British Top Team”, in South London. I’m looking for locations but I’m concentrating on my fight and need to get that out of the way first.”

While the added factor of fighting on home-town soil can be a great advantage to a competitor, the flipside is that a loss can be somewhat more difficult to swallow…especially in a fighter’s final bout:

“I’m unbeaten in London in my UFC career and I want to keep it that way until I finish,” explained Pickett, whose last defeat in the capital came on April 21, 2007 at Cage Rage 21 in a majority decision against Alex Owen.

Pickett’s popularity is not exclusively from a British fan-base, as he was quick to point out:

“I’m pretty lucky in my career that I haven’t had too much backlash from the fans and I’m just excited to be making that final walk”.

UFC will be in London on March 18th for Brad Pickett’s last hurrah.