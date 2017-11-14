Darren Till to Kamaru Usman: I’ll Sleep You in One Round

Following Emil Meek’s Visa issues ruling him out of a clash with Kamaru Usman at the cursed UFC 219, Darren Till has indicated that he may be interested

UFC 219 has already lost Dominick Cruz to a broken arm and it looks unlikely that we will see Conor McGregor defend his title.

Usman vented his frustrations in losing his opponent for the event, going on to accuse other potential opponents of ‘ducking’ him in the process. Fight fans would certainly welcome an all-action bout between Usman and Till and it appears that may just be on the cards:

“I guess I wasn’t lying… [applause] @ emilvalhalla for stepping up. Now everyone else can get back to [ducking] @ ColbyCovMMA @ darrentill2 @ danawhite @ seanshelby @ Mickmaynard2,” Usman wrote to Twitter.

Till claims that he would ‘sleep’ Usman ‘in one round’ but it can be argued that he is holding out for an opponent with a bigger name than Usman.

The Nigerian American later followed up his tweet criticizing names such as Till and Covington, claiming that he ‘holds the keys to Africa’ and should be given more attention due to his potential to be marketed as a star on the continent:

When I️ asked for all these guys I️ keep hearing @danawhite has plans 4 them. What about me Dana? I’ve got the keys to Africa and I’m not feeling the Love here 👊🏾👊🏾 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 14, 2017