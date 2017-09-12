Enjoyed Mayweather vs. McGregor? Want More of The Same? So Does Espinoza

If so, the Showtime executive labelled a “weasel” by Conor McGregor is on the same page and is open to the idea of “more than a one off”

Stephen Espinoza took a torrent of abuse from the Irishman during the Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour.

Despite being labelled as everything from a “fu*king weasel” and a “bitch” by McGregor, Espinoza indicated that he would definitely be up for seeing more MMA fighters cross over to boxing – providing those fights are broadcast by Showtime, obviously (via The MMA Hour):

“A friend of mine text me after the event and he said, ‘This could be Super Bowl 1.’ He said, ‘When they did Super Bowl 1, they never thought that this would give rise to an entity like the NFL. It was the uniting of two different business.’ I’m not saying that we’re going to meld all of combat sport into one organization, but, it’s interesting to think about. Is this something that is this more than just a one-off?”

In order to reach even a fraction of the heights the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight did, Espinoza knows that it will take the “right athletes’:

“You had a perfect storm of a lot of different factors. I do think there a limited number of athletes who have the appeal, desire and the skill to do both. I think it’s a business opportunity on both sides. Now, on some level it’s up to the MMA promoters whether that’s something they feel like that is something that benefits them or their athletes in the long run. But from this side of the table, I think it’s really intriguing and we’d love to do more of them.”