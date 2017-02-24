Enrique Barzola vs. Gabriel Benitez Added To UFC 211 On 5/14

A battle between veterans of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America is now official for the upcoming UFC 211 pay-per-view in May.

Confirmed for UFC 211 is a fight featuring TUF: Latin America season two winner Enrique Barzola, who takes on TUF: Latin America season one veteran Gabriel Benitez.

Headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship rematch between current champion Stipe Miocic and former title-holder Junior dos Santos, UFC 211 takes place live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, May 14th.