UFC London: Ian Entwistle Pulled From Bout With Brett Johns at Last Minute

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC bantamweight Ian Entwistle was expected to fight against Johns at catchweight on Saturday’s UFC Fight Night London.

England’s Entwistle had missed weight on Friday, weighing in at 139 pounds. A catchweight bout was agreed on, but according to MMAjunkie reported that UFC officials confirmed that “Enty” had been removed from the card. Wales’ Brett Johns released a statement expressing his disappointment:

“Obviously I’m very disappointed that my fight has been pulled due to Entwistle being unable to compete on medical grounds,” Johns told MMAjunkie. “My camp has been absolutely fantastic, my preparation has been better than ever, and it’s a shame that I didn’t get to show the dominant performance that I know would of resulted in a comprehensive first-round stoppage.

“Competing at this level is tough, and it’s not for everyone, so I wish Ian the best outside of the UFC. Thank you to all my supporters, Suckerpunch and Brian Butler – and thank you to the UFC and the UFC staff for their help over the past few hours.”

UFC 204 in Manchester, England was the last time Entwistle was due to fight. The Accrington fighter never made the weigh-ins due to illness, meaning that the scheduled bout against Rob Font was scrapped.

UFC London will now be down a bout as a result, but it is not clear how the omission of this fight will affect broadcast schedules.

