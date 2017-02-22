Ep. 10: MMA News Podcast With LFA 5’s Adam ‘Prime Time’ Townsend

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Adam Townsend
Image Credit: Keith Mills/Sherdog.com

Adam Townsend is a special guest on episode 10 of the MMA News Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports.

Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) return for another edition of the podcast. Thompson and Stephens get things going with a recap of this past weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) action. The first event that was discussed was Combate Americas 11 in Burbank, California.

The guys then turned their attention to Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) 4, the controversial stoppage at a Super Fight League event where a cornerman had to rescue his fighter from a guillotine choke, Bellator 172 and UFC Fight Night 105.

As mentioned above, Townsend was the featured guest on this episode of the MMA News Podcast. “Prime Time” talked about his upcoming bout with Marcus Edwards at LFA 5 inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The bout takes place this Friday night (Sept. 24) and will air live on AXS TV at 9 p.m. ET.

You can listen to the full episode of the MMA News Podcast below:

On the next episode of the MMA News Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim and Josh will be back recapping all the happenings of another busy MMA weekend and of course have another great guest from the world of MMA.

Got a question or comment for the show? Contact us at [email protected].

