Ep. 11: MMA News Podcast With LFA 6’s Eryk Anders

The 11th episode of the MMA News Podcast is here and our special guest this week is Eryk Anders.

As always, the MMA News Podcast is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Our usual hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) are back this week to talk about the wild world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The guys get started discussing Adam Townsend’s victory over Marcus Edwards in the main event of LFA 5.

Thompson and Stephens also provide a recap of BAMMA 28 and Bellator 173. They also preview tomorrow night’s (March 3) Bellator 174 card and Saturday night’s UFC 209 event featuring two title fights.

If you’re behind on those two cards, let’s get you up to speed. Bellator 174 will air live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET. The main event features the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title bout between Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd.

Meanwhile at UFC 209, which airs live on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET, Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title against Stephen Thompson in a rematch from UFC 205. The co-main event features an interim lightweight championship tilt between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.

Last but not least is our special guest Anders. He will be fighting Larry Crowe inside the Cowboy Dancehall in San Antonio, Texas on March 10.

You can listen to episode 11 of the MMA News Podcast below:

On the next episode of the MMA News Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim and Josh will be back recapping all the happenings of another busy MMA weekend and of course have another great guest from the world of MMA.