Ep. 12: MMA News Podcast With UFC Heavyweight Timothy Johnson

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Timothy Johnson
Image Credit: Per Haljesta of USA TODAY Sports

The 12th episode of the MMA News Podcast has been uploaded.

This episode is once again powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) return to discuss last week’s chaos in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The guys got the show going by talking about Bellator 174 and the stellar performance former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Justin Wren turned in.

After discussing Bellator 174, they turned their attention to the UFC 209 fiasco. Thompson and Stephens gave their thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov being pulled from the card due to a weight cutting mishap. They also talked about Tony Ferguson and whether or not it was the right move to decline Michael Johnson as a late replacement opponent.

Also on episode 12, special guest Timothy Johnson appears. Johnson talked about his upcoming opponent for UFC Fight Night 107, Daniel Omielanczuk.

“In the 12th installment of the MMA News Podcast, (presented by Pony Keg Sports) hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens kick-off the show recapping everything that happened this past weekend with Bellator 174 and UFC 209. The guys discuss the upcoming cards for LFA 6, ACB 54 and UFC Fight Night 106 this coming weekend and which fights to look out for. The featured guest on this week’s show is UFC Heavyweight, Tim Johnson (@tbeartim) as he discussed his upcoming fight on March 18th at UFC Fight Night 107.”

