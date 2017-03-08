Ep. 12: MMA News Podcast With UFC Heavyweight Timothy Johnson

The 12th episode of the MMA News Podcast has been uploaded.

This episode is once again powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) return to discuss last week’s chaos in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The guys got the show going by talking about Bellator 174 and the stellar performance former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight Justin Wren turned in.

After discussing Bellator 174, they turned their attention to the UFC 209 fiasco. Thompson and Stephens gave their thoughts on Khabib Nurmagomedov being pulled from the card due to a weight cutting mishap. They also talked about Tony Ferguson and whether or not it was the right move to decline Michael Johnson as a late replacement opponent.

Also on episode 12, special guest Timothy Johnson appears. Johnson talked about his upcoming opponent for UFC Fight Night 107, Daniel Omielanczuk.