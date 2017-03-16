Ep. 13: MMA News Podcast With Justin ‘The Big Pygmy’ Wren

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Justin Wren
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

The latest episode of the MMA News Podcast is here with special guest Justin Wren.

Episode 13 is powered by Pony Keg Sports as always. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) are back to discuss last weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) events. They talk about the events ahead this weekend later in the show.

The hosts get the show started talking about LFA 6. Thompson gives his opinion on why fight fans shouldn’t give too much flak to Mackenzie Dern for not being able to make the initial contracted weight and having the contract renegotiated.

Stephens and Thompson then talk about the double knockout at a Shamrock FC event that has gone viral. Finally, the guys recap UFC Fight Night 106 before moving on to what’s next in the world of MMA as well as the interview with Wren.

