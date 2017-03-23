Ep. 14: MMA News Podcast With Kelvin Gastelum

It’s that time of the week for another episode of the MMA News Podcast and this time our special guest is Kelvin Gastelum.

Gastelum is coming off a first-round TKO victory over former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. Gastelum joins the show to talk about his fight with Belfort, competing in enemy territory, and fighting future UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva on June 3.

Episode 14 is powered by Pony Keg Sports as always. Hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) are back to discuss what’s ahead in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA) from promotions such as the UFC and Bellator.

Thompson and Stephens began the show talking about the big Bellator 180 event. The card will take place inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. The event will be headlined by a grudge match between Wanderlei Silva and Chael Sonnen. The co-main event will be Fedor Emelianenko battling Matt Mitrione.

The show’s hosts also dive into some of the hottest headlines in the world of MMA including Jonathan Koppenhaver’s guilty verdict for 29 charges in his assault case. They also discuss Derrick Lewis vs. Mark Hunt, the possibility of Stephen Thompson vs. Gunnar Nelson, and more.