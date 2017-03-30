Ep. 15: MMA News Podcast With Mike De La Torre

Episode 15 of the MMA News Podcast is here and as always features a special guest.

The usual hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) return for episode 15, which is presented by Pony Keg Sports. The two discuss a number of topics from around the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA).

The two get this episode started by talking about Bellator NYC’s pay-per-view (PPV) price point. The two discuss their thoughts on the PPV card and which fights interest them the most.

After talking about the Bellator PPV set for June 24, Mike De La Torre appears as a special guest. “El Cucuy” is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and is set to battle Myles Jury on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The two will fight on the preliminary portion of UFC 210.

Since entering the UFC, De La Torre has gone 2-3, 1 NC. Jury is arguably De La Torre’s highest profile bout to date. “Fury” hasn’t fought since Dec. 2015. “El Cucuy” hopes to earn his third win inside the Octagon and spoil Jury’s return to action.

After the interview with De La Torre, Thompson and Stephens talk about this week’s news as well as MMA events happening this weekend. You can listen to the full episode below: