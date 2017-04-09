Ep. 16: MMA News Podcast With Hector ‘Kid Alex’ Sandoval

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Hector Sandoval
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The MMA News Podcast has reached its 16th episode.

As you may have guessed, episode 16 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Our hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) are back in action to discuss this week’s mixed martial arts (MMA) news as well as upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events.

Thompson and Stephens get the show started by talking about UFC 210, which is set to take place this Saturday night (April 8). Thompson and Stephens talk about the fights they’re looking forward to the most. Thompson gives his breakdown of each fight from the undercard to the main card.

After discussing UFC 210, the guys hop into their interview with Hector Sandoval. “Kid Alex” will compete against Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22. Sandoval talks about his time with Team Alpha Male in preparation for the bout and how he feels he matches up with Schnell.

The hosts then turn their attention to the news and Thompson can barely contain himself when talking about Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone. They also talk about the stacked UFC 211 card headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. Thompson explains why the card is worth the pay-per-view price.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST NEWS

Magomed Bibulatov

Magomed Bibulatov on Ties With Chechen Dictator: ‘I’m Not Into Politics’

0
Magomed Bibulatov dodged questions regarding his ties to the leader of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov. Days before UFC 210, it was revealed that Bibulatov said, "I...
Hector Sandoval

Ep. 16: MMA News Podcast With Hector ‘Kid Alex’ Sandoval

0
The MMA News Podcast has reached its 16th episode. As you may have guessed, episode 16 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Our hosts Tim Thompson...

Dana White Has Harsh Words for Bob Arum, “Can’t Deny” Conor McGregor a Fight...

0
Dana White admitted Saturday that he'd been talking to Floyd Mayweather's team for "a while now" at the post-fight press conference following UFC 210....

UFC 210: Burgos vs. Rosa Awarded Fight of the Night, Gillespie and Oliveira Also...

0
Four fighters are $50,000 richer following UFC 210 in Buffalo Saturday night. The event, which took place at the Keybank Center, saw a bizarre...

Urijah Faber To Be Inducted Into UFC Hall of Fame

0
Urijah Faber called it a career just months ago, and already, the pioneering fighter is being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. The...