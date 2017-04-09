Ep. 16: MMA News Podcast With Hector ‘Kid Alex’ Sandoval

The MMA News Podcast has reached its 16th episode.

As you may have guessed, episode 16 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Our hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) are back in action to discuss this week’s mixed martial arts (MMA) news as well as upcoming Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) events.

Thompson and Stephens get the show started by talking about UFC 210, which is set to take place this Saturday night (April 8). Thompson and Stephens talk about the fights they’re looking forward to the most. Thompson gives his breakdown of each fight from the undercard to the main card.

After discussing UFC 210, the guys hop into their interview with Hector Sandoval. “Kid Alex” will compete against Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Night 108 on April 22. Sandoval talks about his time with Team Alpha Male in preparation for the bout and how he feels he matches up with Schnell.

The hosts then turn their attention to the news and Thompson can barely contain himself when talking about Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone. They also talk about the stacked UFC 211 card headlined by a heavyweight title bout between champion Stipe Miocic and Junior dos Santos. Thompson explains why the card is worth the pay-per-view price.