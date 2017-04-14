Ep. 17: MMA News Podcast With Saad Awad & Ilima-Lei Macfarlane

Saad Awad
The 17th episode of the MMA News Podcast features two guests.

As always, hosts Tim Thompson and Josh Stephens return to cover the bases on this week’s mixed martial arts (MMA) news, results, and future events. The guys get started talking about UFC 210, specifically the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC). Thompson has a bone to pick with the NYSAC for its handling of the Pearl Gonzalez situation as well as the co-main event between Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi. They also discuss Daniel Cormier’s weigh-in fiasco.

After talking about the UFC 210 controversies, Thompson and Stephens give their thoughts on the retirements of Anthony Johnson and Patrick Cote. Thompson then expressed his excitement in the buildup to Cormier’s potential bouts with Jon Jones and Jimi Manuwa. Thompson also gives his take on who Cormier will fight first.

We then go to the first interview with Ilima-Lei Macfarlane. Macfarlane will do battle with Jessica Middleton next Friday night (April 21) inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout will be part of the Bellator 178 card.

Also on that card is Saad Awad, who also joins the podcast. Awad is set to fight Ryan Quinn. It’ll be Awad’s 29th professional MMA bout.

