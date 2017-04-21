Ep. 18: MMA News Podcast With Desmond ‘The Predator’ Green

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Desmond Green
Image Credit: SevereMMA

The MMA News Podcast rolls along with episode 18 and this week’s special guest is Desmond Green.

Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to discuss a number of topics in the world of mixed martial arts (MMA). The guys get the show started by talking about the performances that stood out to them at UFC on FOX 24. After going over the card, Stephens and Thompson give their take on whether or not Demetrious Johnson should be considered the best MMA fighter of all time.

We then transition to the interview with Green. “The Predator” is coming off a split decision victory over Josh Emmett at UFC 210. After the interview, Stephens and Thompson then discuss the latest news this week in MMA. Some of the topics they touch on include Alexander Gustafsson offering to fight Jon Jones, and Johnson saying he will not fight Cody Garbrandt next.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 18. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

Desmond Green

