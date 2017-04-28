Ep. 19: MMA News Podcast With Titan FC 44’s Kurt Holobaugh

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Kurt Holobaugh
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

The MMA News Podcast has reached its 19th episode.

Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return for the latest edition of the podcast. The pair get the show started talking about UFC Fight Night 108. They explain why they felt the event over-performed. Stephens and Thompson run down the card from the first bout to the last. They also talk about Al Iaquinta’s rant on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and whether or not he’ll stay fighting.

Once the UFC Fight Night 108 discussion wraps up, this week’s special guest Kurt Holobaugh is interviewed. Holobaugh is preparing for his interim lightweight title bout against Gesias Cavalcante at Titan FC 44 on May 19.

After the interview, Stephens and Thompson dive into this week’s mixed martial arts (MMA) news and Thompson explains why he isn’t getting his hopes high for a potential rematch between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier. They then discuss the retirement of MMA bantamweight legend Miguel Angel Torres.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 19 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

