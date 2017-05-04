Ep. 20: MMA News Podcast With Jose ‘Froggy’ Estrada

Another week means another episode of the MMA News Podcast.

For the 20th time, Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson serve as hosts of the MMA News Podcast. As is the case with episodes prior, episode 20 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. The guys get the podcast going by talking about the latest news in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Thompson explains his resentment toward Chuck Liddell return talks and why Athletic Commissions need to be involved in these situations. Thompson and Stephens then discuss whether or not the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will cave and give Anderson Silva an interim middleweight title bout against Yoel Romero at UFC 212.

The discussion then goes into Silva claiming the UFC promised him a bout with Georges St-Pierre when he signed his last contract. Thompson then gives his thoughts on a potential bout between Artem Lobov and Doo Ho Choi. After getting into more news items, Jose Estrada is interviewed.

