Ep. 21: MMA News Podcast With Ben ‘The Baker’ Neumann

The MMA News Podcast is now going 21 episodes strong.

Episode 21 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson are back to recap the latest news in mixed martial arts (MMA). They also discuss UFC 211 and what fights to watch out for on the card. That event takes place this Saturday (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stephens and Thompson get the show started by talking about this past weekend’s events including the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing bout. Thompson gave the sport of boxing credit for announcing Gennady Golovkin vs. Alvarez for September.

The guys then shift their focus to the UFC 211 card. Thompson talks about the importance of Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez and the intrigue of Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Later on in the show, special guest Ben Neumann is interviewed. “The Baker” will battle Derrick Krantz for the vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) welterweight title on May 19.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 21 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]