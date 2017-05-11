Ep. 21: MMA News Podcast With Ben ‘The Baker’ Neumann

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Ben Neumann
Image via Ben Neumann's Twitter account

The MMA News Podcast is now going 21 episodes strong.

Episode 21 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson are back to recap the latest news in mixed martial arts (MMA). They also discuss UFC 211 and what fights to watch out for on the card. That event takes place this Saturday (May 13) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Stephens and Thompson get the show started by talking about this past weekend’s events including the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. boxing bout. Thompson gave the sport of boxing credit for announcing Gennady Golovkin vs. Alvarez for September.

The guys then shift their focus to the UFC 211 card. Thompson talks about the importance of Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez and the intrigue of Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal.

Later on in the show, special guest Ben Neumann is interviewed. “The Baker” will battle Derrick Krantz for the vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) welterweight title on May 19.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 21 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Anderson Silva

UFC Releases Statement on Anderson Silva’s UFC 212 Removal

1
Anderson Silva has officially been removed from the UFC 212 card. "The Spider" was originally set to compete against Kelvin Gastelum inside the Jeunesse Arena in...
Doo Ho Choi

Doo Ho Choi vs. Andre Fili Set For UFC 214 in Anaheim

0
Doo Ho Choi is set to make his return and joining him will be Andre Fili. The last time Choi stepped inside the Octagon, he...
Ben Neumann

Ep. 21: MMA News Podcast With Ben ‘The Baker’ Neumann

0
The MMA News Podcast is now going 21 episodes strong. Episode 21 is powered by Pony Keg Sports. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson are...
Gleidson DeJesus

Gleidson DeJesus Says he Won’t Allow Edir Terry to Take Away His UFC Dream...

0
Gleidson DeJesus is fighting to keep his dream alive. DeJesus knows the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the pinnacle of mixed martial arts (MMA). For...
Chas Skelly

Chas Skelly: ‘I Haven’t Done a Great Job of Promoting Myself’

0
Chas Skelly isn't pinning the blame on anyone but himself for not getting more recognition. Since WME-IMG took ownership of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC),...
Edir Terry

Edir Terry on Gleidson DeJesus Fight: ‘He Hasn’t Seen an Animal’ (Exclusive)

0
Edir Terry is confident in his ability to finish Gleidson DeJesus. Terry and DeJesus will compete on May 19 inside the Pembroke Pines City Center in Pembroke...
Demian Maia

Demian Maia Says The UFC Didn’t Promise Title Shot With UFC 211 Win

0
Demian Maia doesn't appear discontent with not being promised a title shot with a UFC 211 victory. Maia will step inside the Octagon this Saturday...
GSP Bisping

Michael Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre Off, Says Dana White

2
UFC president Dana White isn't forcing the middleweight division to wait around for Georges St-Pierre. White told FOX Sports Australia late Wednesday night that the...
Stipe Miocic

UFC 211’s Stipe Miocic More Worried About Winning Than His Legacy

0
Don't talk to Stipe Miocic about building a legacy. Miocic will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight title for the second time this Saturday...

The Ultimate Fighter Recap: Another Win by Team Dillashaw

3
James Krause made T.J. Dillashaw look like a genius, pushing the UFC bantamweight champions record as coach on The Ultimate Fighter to 4-0. Krause scored...