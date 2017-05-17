Ep. 22: MMA News Podcast With Luke ‘The Jedi’ Jumeau

Can’t get enough of the MMA News Podcast? Don’t fret, episode 22 is here.

The hosts that offer the most are back at it. Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the lowdown on the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport.

Thompson gets the show started by announcing Diego Sanchez as a guest on a future episode of the podcast. The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight could appear on the show as early as next week.

The guys then ran down the stacked UFC 211 card. Thompson gushed over the undercard of the event and felt it bumped up the event’s enjoyment overall.

Later on in the show, special guest Luke Jumeau appears on the podcast. Jumeau is set to compete against Dominique Steele inside the Vector Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The bout will be a part of the preliminary portion of UFC Fight Night 110.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 22 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]