Ep. 23: MMA News Podcast with Brent Primus

By
Tim Thompson
-
0
Brent Primus
Brent Primus

It may be late, but do not FEAR! The almost forgotten episode of the MMANews Podcast is here! Sorry for the delay boys and girls.

Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

The guys started the show recapping the weekend that was. There may not have been any UFC on the docket but the guys break down all the action from Titan, LFA, and Bellator. From the announcement of Michael Schiavello’s last show to the new 2 division Champion, Jose “Shorty” Torres. The guys talked about it all.

What better way to follow up their thoughts on sport, than their thoughts of the happenings outside the cage. Josh and Tim went head to head on the Magana vs Cyborg retreat situation. Did Magana deserve it? Will she be rich? Does anyone even care that she was hit? The guys break it down.

Later on in the show, Bellator 180’s Lightweight title challenger Brent Primus stopped by to talk about his upcoming fight. Breaking down his thoughts on the fight, his career thus far, and explains why he has no desire to ever fight in the state of California again.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 23 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

