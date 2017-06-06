Ep. 24: MMA News Podcast with Zak Ottow and Jon Tuck

It may be late, but we couldn’t let you miss out on the great conversations we had with the UFC’s Zak Ottow and Jon Tuck. We will be back to our normal day and times this week!

Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

The guys started the show by letting listeners know that there would be not 1, but 2, UFC fighters on the show this week. Both guys will be fighting across the world in their next fight with Ottow traveling over to Auckland, New Zealand and Tuck making his way to Kallang, Singapore.

Ottow is talked about prepping for his 3rd UFC fight against Japan’s Kiichi Kunimoto. Zak talked about fighting all around the world, having two split decision fights to start his UFC career, and how he see’s the current landscape of Midwestern MMA. Ottow also went into detail about how much the win over long time veteran Josh Burkman meant to him.

After going over some of the latest news, the guys brought in one of the UFC’s most underrated Lightweights, Jon Tuck. Tuck talked about not having fought in the U.S. since 2014, how he didn’t consider his last fight a loss, and what fighting a legend like Takanori Gomi means to him. Tuck also talked at length about the UFC retreat a few weeks back and how the “shitty” Anheuser Busch rep “talked down to fighters.”

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 24 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]