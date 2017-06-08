Ep 25: MMA News Podcast with Brendan Kornberger and Vinc Pichel

Tim Thompson
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

This weekend the regional circuit is a bit quiet, but the UFC has a big event in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday? Or is it Sunday? It’s both? Never the less, Mark Hunt and the Black Beast are going to throw down this and we are here to talk about it.

The guys started the show by letting everyone know that for the second week in a row they will have two guests. Unified MMA Middleweight Champion Brendan Kornberger and returning UFC Lightweight Vinc Pichel. Pichel is making is return after a 3 year lay off. They will save those conversations for a bit later.

After teasing the interviews, the tide shifts and the recap of UFC 212 begins. The Moraes vs Assuncao decision, dominant Claudia Gadelha, and the Hawaiian take over were all on the docket. Most notably, what the victory for Max Holloway means to the Featherweight division.

That leads right into the interview with Canada’s Unified MMA Middleweight Champion Brendan Kornberger. Brendan defends his title this Friday in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Brendan talks about the fight, his thoughts on fellow top prospect and opponent Miles Anstead, and the current state of Canadian MMA.

After previewing the Fight Night 110 card, the guys talked to one of the Auckland competitors. Vinc Pichel. Vinc talked about the atmosphere so far in Auckland, why he thinks he will be the fan favorite, and how excited he is to finally get back into the cage after his 3 year lay off.

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 24 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

