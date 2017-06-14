Ep 26: MMA News Podcast with Ben Nguyen and Colbey Northcutt

Tim Thompson
The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

Josh and Tim start the show talking about all of the fun stuff that went down at UFC Fight Night 110 in Auckland, New Zealand. This was a card the overachieved the expectations of many, with just 29 minutes and 20 seconds of fight team combined for the 5 final fights. The guys talked about the violent return of Vinc Pichel after his 3 year lay off, Dan Hooker’s knee of death, and questioned the finality of the Derrick Lewis retirement.

Continuing the trend of the previous 2 weeks, the guys brought 2 fantastic guests to this weeks show. The first guest of the evening was “Ben 10” Ben Nguyen. Who is coming off of his impressive 49 second submission victory over Tim Elliot this past weekend at UFC FN 110.

Ben explained to the guys how this post fight feeling was different than any other, due to how quick the fight went. He went on to talk about what he was going to do with his $50,000 win bonus, his new found appreciation for a good whiskey, and his thoughts on the Demetrius Johnson/Flyweight/T.J. Dillashaw/ Ray Borg fiasco.

The guys venture on and discuss the card this weekend, UFC Fight Night 111 from Kallang, Singapore. A card that will start in the middle of the night for most of us here in the United States. After some breakdown and predictions the guys spend some time with their second guest, one Colbey Northcutt.

Colbey, the sister of UFC fighter Sage Northcutt, makes her pro debut at LFA 14 in Houston,TX next Friday. Colbey talked all about making her pro debut, why she decided to make the move to California, and gives us the “dirt” on growing up and being the sister of “Super Sage”.

Per the usual, the guys finish the show by bringing you the latest news and notes from around the MMA world. Listen to the entire show below.

 

 

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 25 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

