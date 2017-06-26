Ep 27: MMA News Podcast with Paul Redmond and Drakkar Klose

By
Tim Thompson
-

The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

The guys kept the 2 guest special rolling as they spoke with former UFC fighter and BAMMA title contender Paul Redmond. As well as speaking to the man with the tough task of stopping Marc Diakiese, UFC Lightweight Drakkar Klose

Tom and Josh even let their sometimes friend and always entertaining “Producer Tom” on the show to recap the UFC’s event in Singapore, talk about the May-Mac fight and what his thoughts were for the upcoming Bellator event.

Paul Redmond spoke at length about the current state of his career. Understanding that he will need to get on a win streak in order to be considered again by the UFC. For now, Paul is focused on his opponent in front of him. Long time veteran and knockout artist Rob “C4” Sinclair. Paul also broke down what things are like right now in Dublin, Ireland. Explaining how many are planning to make the trip for August 26th, but unsure who exactly will be able to afford those outrageously priced tickets.

The Bellator debates came to a head after the first interview. Is the PPV worth $50? Should Bellator even be in the PPV business? Is Chael Sonnen truly the greatest living American fighter of all time? All the “debatable” hot topics.

Drakkar Klose then spoke with the guys about how he was ready to end the Diakiese hype train, how he doesn’t feel any pressure ahead of his fight on the 7th, and why he absolutely hates Sprint.

The guys ended the show as usual, by talking about all the latest happenings from around the sport.

 

You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 25 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them at [email protected]

Ep 27: MMA News Podcast with Paul Redmond and Drakkar Klose

