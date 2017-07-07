Ep 28: MMA News Podcast with Rob ‘C4’ Sinclair

The MMANews Podcast is back at it again! Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates.

The guys started the show by sharing the unfortunate news that one of the best in the MMA Community had tragically passed away, Bryan Levick. Bryan was a husband, father, and great friend to so many in the sport. He will be missed. If you can spare anything please make a donation HERE.

Josh and Tim debated who won the weekend between Bellator and the UFC and couldn’t agree upon what wins were good for business. Who won between the two organizations may be debatable, but the fact that we all came out winners is undeniable. A new sense of competition is exactly what this sport needs right now.

After recapping the weekend the guys talked to English legend and BAMMA 30 competitor, Rob ‘C4’ Sinclair. We spoke with Rob about his thoughts on his career, what it was like having a documentary made about him, and what his plans are to wrap up his career. Rob takes on former guest Paul Redmond at BAMMA 30.

The guys ended the show by previewing the weekends upcoming fights and breaking down all of the latest breaking news.



You can follow the MMA News Podcast hosts on Twitter. Both Thompson (@MMANEWS_TIM) and Stephens (@ponykegsports) are eager to hear your thoughts on the topics discussed on episode 28 of the MMA News Podcast. If you don’t have a Twitter account, you can email them [email protected]