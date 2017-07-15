EP 29: MMA News Podcast With Eryk Anders

Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share their opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates. This week they spoke with former guest of the show and new UFC Middleweight, Eryk Anders.

The guys started the show by going over the results of Bellator 181, which had just wrapped up before tapping. Breaking down the good and the bad of the show after the big show. Explaining why Brandon Girtz vs Derek Campos was the perfect fight to have after the spectacle that was Bellator 180.

From there it was an in depth look at the dog and pony show that was the Mayweather vs McGregor press conference tour. While Tim refused to pick a winner between the two, mostly because the concept is ridiculous, he did say which city he thought had the best event. Everything from potential racism to homophobic slurs were address when breaking down the circus. Some good, some bad, all ridiculous.

Next, the guys brought on former guest Eryk Anders. Eryk is stepping up on short notice, around 10 day notice, to fight long time UFC vet Rafael Natal (21-8-1). A tough task at any point, let alone your UFC debut on short notice. Eryk talked about when he got the call, what kind of fighter he will be in the UFC, and what the last 2 years have been like for him.

The guys ended the show by going over all the latest in MMA today. Including a potential UFC 217 lineup, Gegard Mousasi leaving, Joe Duffy staying, and much more.



