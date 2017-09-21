EP 34: MMA News Podcast With Bellator 183’s Adam Piccolotti

Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share his opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates. This week the guys talk with undefeated Bellator Lightweight prospect Adam Piccolotti.

While the Canelo vs. GGG fight was discussed, the focus of conversation was about the amazing night that was UFC Fight Night 116. The fans in Pittsburgh got their money’s worth with all but 2 fights coming by finish. The guys talk their favorite, what’s next for Luke Rockhold, and why “Platinum” Mike Perry couldn’t have had a better night.

Adam Piccolotti has a huge opportunity this weekend when he takes on Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 183. In the interview Adam talks about the huge opportunity of being on the SPIKE TV portion of the card, what it’s like being a “good guy” in the sport, what things are like at AKA right now, and who he wants to fight in the future.