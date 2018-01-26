EP 39: MMA News Podcast With “The New York Badass” Phil Baroni

Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to give you the latest mixed martial arts (MMA) headlines, events, and share his opinions on the hottest topics in the sport. As always with fun banter and hot topic debates. This week the guys talk with a legend of the sport, “The New York Badass” Phil Baroni

This past weekend was one of the best and busiest for the sport of MMA. Heavyweight Grand Prix’s, numerous titles, and top prospects were all front and center. Josh and Tim recapped the good and bad from UFC 220 and Bellator 192. Who won the battle of the top two promotions on Saturday?

Both companies follow up their big weekend with shows this week as well. Bellator 193 goes down on Friday, while UFC on FOX 27 goes down in Charlotte on Saturday. We get ready for both and talk about the issue with “let down” cards after big shows. Will we see that this weekend?

After all the card recap and preview we talk with the one and only Phil Baroni. A chat that was a long time in the making. Baroni talks about what his future holds, his thoughts on the President of the United States, how he looks back on his career, Pro Wrestling, and why he believes Stephen Bonnar ruined the sport of MMA for all the great fighters.

After the interview Josh and Tim wrap up the show by going over the latest news. Nate Diaz, LW Title confusion, Jon Jones, and fight announcements are all the docket.

