Ep. 7: MMA News Podcast with UFC’s Maribek Taisumov & Adam Milstead

On the latest installment of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) review all the happenings of this past week, including their thoughts CES, Bellator, Conor McGregor media hour, and UFC on Fox 23

The guys also breakdown their thoughts on this weekends UFC Fight Night 104. A card that is headlined by the returning “Korean Zombie” against Dennis Bermudez. The guys also had not 1, but 2 UFC fighters this week.

The first guest was UFC Lightweight Maribek Taisumov ( @Taisumov155 ) who is ready to fight as early as March after a VISA issue had him pulled from a card last fall. Taisumov was nice enough to stay awake until 12:30 am Austrian time to talk to the guys about why people are scared to fight him, what it’s like training in Thailand, and who he see’s winning Ferguson vs. Khabib.

Later in the show UFC Heavyweight and UFC Fight Night 104 contestant Adam Milstead ( @AdamMilstead )called in to talk about his fight on Saturday with Curtis Blaydes. You would think days away from a big UFC fight a man would be nervous. Not Adam. Adam opens up about his UFC debut win, trying to live up to the hype of his first fight, and what he plans on doing after the fight with Blaydes. Obviously fighting, but the guy seemed pumped for fishing and beer.

One guy calling in from half way around the world, technically on a different day. The other calling from a hotel room with a bunch of dudes eating pizza ready to make a statement on Saturday night. MMANews Podcast brings you the best fighters from around the world.

All that and of course the most up to date breaking news stories in the world of MMA today! Questions? Comments? Shoot us a line at mmanewspodcast@gmail.com