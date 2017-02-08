Ep. 8: MMA News Podcast With UFC Fight Night 104 Winner Chas Skelly

In this week’s show of the MMANews Podcast, presented by Pony Keg Sports, hosts Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) start the show by recapping the Superbowl card that was UFC Fight Night 104. Reviewing their favorite fights and discuss how they did in the pick’em. Well it’s more of Tim bragging and Josh sulking.

The guys also preview the cards coming up this weekend. Focusing on the Main and Co-Main Event at this Friday’s LFA 3 event and telling you why you shouldn’t complain about the UFC 208 PPV.

The featured guest on this week’s show is UFC Featherweight and UFC Fight Night 104 winner, Chas Skelly ( @ChasSkelly ).

Chas and the guys talk all about his submission victory over Chris Gruetzemacher, if Chas thinks he get’s the respect he deserves after posting a 6-2 record within the Octagon, and how someone in Louisiana stole a shotgun from his truck. Yes, seriously. Some jerk in a black JEEP. Not cool.

Skelly also went in depth with Tim about who he should fight next. Names like Renan Barao and Jason Knight were a few of the names being thrown around. While he isn’t set on an opponent, Skelly is certain he wants to be on the UFC 211 card in Dallas, TX.

All that and of course the most up to date breaking news stories in the world of MMA today!

https://www.podbean.com/media/player/vj9ik-677dc4?skin=108

On the next episode of the MMANews Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim and Josh will be back recapping all the happenings of another busy MMA weekend and of course have another great guest from the world of MMA.

Got a question or comment for the show? Contact us at mmanewspodcast@gmail.com.