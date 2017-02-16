Ep. 9: MMA News Podcast With UFC 208 Winner Rick Glenn

The ninth episode of the MMA News Podcast powered by Pony Keg Sports has arrived.

As usual, Tim Thompson (@MMANews_Tim) and Josh Stephens (@PonyKegSports) serve as hosts of the podcast. The guys get this episode started by talking about the third Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) event that took place last Friday night (Feb. 10) inside the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Thompson and Stephens then talked about the bizarre UFC 208 event that was held the following night. It was a historic event, crowing the first Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s featherweight champion. It certainly didn’t go down without some controversy.

The featured guest on episode nine of the MMA News Podcast is Rick Glenn, who nabbed a split decision victory over the now retired Phillipe Nover. Glenn talked about his victory and his wife’s reaction to handing two Octagon girls Valentine’s Day gifts.

Listen to the full episode of the MMA News Podcast below:

On the next episode of the MMA News Podcast, which drops next week here at MMANews.com, Tim and Josh will be back recapping all the happenings of another busy MMA weekend and of course have another great guest from the world of MMA.

