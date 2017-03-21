Episode 1 of “The Bas Rutten Experiment” Features Another Side to The MMA Legend

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Bas Rutten, one of MMA’s more larger-than-life personalities, switches fight commentary and analysis for chef’s whites and punching turkeys.

Yep, you read that right.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion and King of Pancrase was one of the finest Mixed Martial Artists to have ever mixed it up inside the cage and retired in 2006 following a record which had seen him unbeaten in 11 years (albeit, with a gap of 7 years between his penultimate and final fights). Despite being

Despite being one of the most intimidating men to grace MMA, the former Pride Fighting Championships commentator became an extremely popular personality within the sport. Having appeared in various TV shows and features, it appears Bas has ultimately decided to embark on a career in sketch-show comedy with “The Bas Rutten Experience”.

Check out Episode 1 above.

LATEST NEWS

video

Episode 1 of “The Bas Rutten Experiment” Features Another Side to The MMA Legend

0
Bas Rutten, one of MMA's more larger-than-life personalities, switches fight commentary and analysis for chef's whites and punching turkeys. Yep, you read that right. The former...
Lorenz Larkin

Bellator’s Lorenz Larkin Says UFC’s Offer ‘Just Didn’t Feel Right’

0
Lorenz Larkin doesn't feel the Ultimate Fighting Championnship (UFC) valued him as much as Bellator did during his time in free agency. Days before news...
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk on Rose Namajunas: “I Think There is Something Wrong Her Head”

0
UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will defend her belt for the fifth time when she squares off with Jessica Andrade at UFC 211 on...

UFC Fight Night 107 Medical Suspensions Details Released

0
Following Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 107, three fighters face medical suspensions that could potentially last up to six months. In news first reported by MMAjunkie,...
Tito Ortiz

Tito Ortiz Tells His Side of The ‘Full Blown Fist Fight’ Story With Dana...

1
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz confirms UFC President Dana Whites comments that both men fought on a private plane. However, the details of...