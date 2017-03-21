Episode 1 of “The Bas Rutten Experiment” Features Another Side to The MMA Legend

Bas Rutten, one of MMA’s more larger-than-life personalities, switches fight commentary and analysis for chef’s whites and punching turkeys.

Yep, you read that right.

The former UFC Heavyweight champion and King of Pancrase was one of the finest Mixed Martial Artists to have ever mixed it up inside the cage and retired in 2006 following a record which had seen him unbeaten in 11 years (albeit, with a gap of 7 years between his penultimate and final fights).

Despite being one of the most intimidating men to grace MMA, the former Pride Fighting Championships commentator became an extremely popular personality within the sport. Having appeared in various TV shows and features, it appears Bas has ultimately decided to embark on a career in sketch-show comedy with “The Bas Rutten Experience”.

Check out Episode 1 above.