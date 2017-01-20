Eric Winter: Vice President of Fight Pass Latest to Exit UFC

Eric Winter and UFC reportedly part ways amicably, as the company executive looks to ‘spend more time’ with his family.

Eric Winter is the Senior Vice President and General Manager of UFC Fight Pass. Winter confirmed via a Facebook post via Friday that was parting ways with the company with immediate effect. Winter started his role as VP of the UFC’s streaming i July 2015 stated that he would be spending more time with his family, upon his departure:

“Today is an extremely sad (business) day for me as it is my last day working for the UFC. It is a tough decision to leave a company, but the personal sacrifices I was making commuting away from my family to Las Vegas on a weekly basis proved too challenging for me to overcome. “I cannot thank the executives at UFC enough for working with me on my transition and affording me the opportunity to leave on my own terms. And the WME-IMG leaders couldn’t have been more professional and understanding.”

Winter will have another role upon leaving the Las Vegas based outfit, however, and has taken a role with online ticket agent SeatGeek. Previously an executive at Yahoo Sports and DirecTV, the ex-Vice President has a solid background in delivering results in corporate environments, and will no doubt be wished all the best for his future.