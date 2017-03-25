Erick Gonzalez Sees Fight With Marco Antonio Elpidio Going to The Ground (Exclusive)

Erick Gonzalez is ready to step back inside the cage after a close clash with Danny Ramirez.

“The Ghost Pepper” returns at Combate Americas 12 inside the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico. March 30 is the date of the event, which airs live on Azteca America at 10 p.m. ET.

Gonzalez once again took some time to speak with MMANews.com before his bout. He talked about the benefits of studying film and why he believes he’ll emerge victorious over Marco Antonio Elpidio:

“Footage (has) kind of given me points for extra credit when you’re doing homework. It can only add onto your game and what you want to do. (And) where he likes to step, what side he likes to pick and angles and (it) basically tells you everything. I love footage, I’ve seen his footage. He’s aggressive (and has) really good endurance. I saw some pretty good ground game on him. As far as striking goes, I think I can definitely take control of the striking. I’m sure he’s gonna tag me up a couple of times, but I definitely see myself winning this fight for sure.”

“The Ghost Pepper” is expecting to get the better of his opponent on the ground as well. In fact, Gonzalez believes he’ll secure a submission victory.

“I’m thinking it’s gonna end up going to the ground. I can see it going to the second round again. It’s probably gonna end up being a submission. Probably a submission in my opinion.”

You can listen to our full interview with Gonzalez below:

