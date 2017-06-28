Erick Silva Denied Appeal of UFC 212 Defeat by CABMMA

Erick Silva’s attempt to appeal his UFC 212 loss has fizzled out.

Silva suffered a TKO loss at the hands of Yancy Medeiros earlier this month. He appealed the defeat as he felt referee Eduardo Herdy stopped the fight early. The Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) denied the appeal and sent a statement to MMAFighting.com.

You can read part of the statement below:

“In this case, CABMMA will not change a decision rendered at the end of any contest or exhibition unless (i) it determines that there was a collusion affecting the relevant result, (ii) the compilation of the scorecards of the judges discloses an error which shows that the decision was given to the wrong athlete, or (iii) as the result of an error interpreting a provision of our rules and regulations, the referee has rendered an incorrect decision.

The allegations contained in his appeal do not fall in (i) or (ii), and moreover are not within the scope of (iii) above, since the appeal is not based on a misinterpretation of the rules and, but rather on a judgment call of a trained and experienced referee based on Erick Silva’s TKO due to Mr. Yancy Medeiro’s legal strikes, confirmed by Mr. Eduardo Herdy. Important to point out that it was the knock down taken by Erick and a few landed punches right after the knock down, with no proper defense, which led the referee to interrupt the bout.”