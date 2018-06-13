Erick Silva Signs With LFA, Promotional Debut Booked

Erick Silva is now a member of the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) roster.

Silva is set to compete on the LFA 45 card on July 20. He’ll go one-on-one with Nick Barnes. The action is set to take place inside the Morongo Casino Outdoor Pavilion in Cabazon, California.

Check out the announcement below:

.@LFAfighting brings welterweight showdown to the Coachella Valley at #LFA45! Main Event: 15-time UFC Veteran@ErickSilvaMMA

vs.

3-time LFA Headliner@Nick_Phoenix170 Friday, July 20th at @MorongoCasino Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 19th through https://t.co/rlTBgUmMIv pic.twitter.com/BLULaKymRG — LFA (@LFAfighting) June 13, 2018

Silva left the UFC with a record of 7-8 under the promotion. “The Tiger’s” record went from 12-1, 1 NC outside of the UFC, to 19-9, 1 NC following his run with the world leader in MMA.

In his last bout back in Dec. 2017, Silva fell short via unanimous decision to Jordan Mein. He is in search of his first win since Sept. 2016. He’s gone 1-4 in his last five outings. Barnes has a professional record of 12-3. He was knocked out in his last bout against Curtis Millender.

As always, you can expect LFA 45 to air live on AXS TV. In addition to Silva vs. Barnes, Moses Murrietta will do battle with Casey Ryan and Blake Troop clashes with James Cannon. Taylor Johnson and Luc Bondole are also set to collide.

MMA News will provide coverage of LFA 45. We’ll be providing you live results and highlights of the action.

Do you think Erick Silva will find success in LFA?