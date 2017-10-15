Erick Silva vs. Jordan Mein Booked For UFC on FOX 26

Another bout has been added to the UFC on FOX 26 card and it features Erick Silva and Jordan Mein.

Silva and Mein are set to clash inside the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The action takes place on Dec. 16. Both men will look to rebound from losses.

“The Tiger” suffered a TKO loss to Yancy Medeiros back in June. It was the third loss in Silva’s last four fights. Things are even worse for Mein, who is on a three-fight skid. The loser of this bout could have their UFC future in jeopardy.

UFC on FOX 26 will be headlined by a welterweight title eliminator between Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos.