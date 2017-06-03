Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

Kicking us off on the pay-per-view’s (PPV’s) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros.

Round 1:

Medeiros lands a nice body kick to start things off, he tries to follow up with some head strikes but comes up just short. Medeiros lands a nice combo and stuns Silva for a moment, but he’s able to recover. Silva comes in with a nice combo and unleashes an attack on Medeiros’ body.

Medeiros responds with a nice combo of his own and backs Silva against the cage. Silva comes back in and lands a nice leg kick. More hard leg kicks from Silva and he lands a nice knee to Medeiros’ chin to end the round.

Round 2:

Hard body kick from Silva to open the round but Medeiros responds with a big right hand. Silva lands a right hand but Medeiros just smiles and calls for more. Silva is happy to oblige and responds with more hard shots.

Medeiros lands a beautiful left-hand uppercut and sends Silva down hard. After some follow-up ground-and-pound, the ref waves it off.

Official Result: Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via R2 TKO (punches, 2:01)