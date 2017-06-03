Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

By
Jose Munoz
-
0
Yancy Medeiros
Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Kicking us off on the pay-per-view’s (PPV’s) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros.

Round 1:

Medeiros lands a nice body kick to start things off, he tries to follow up with some head strikes but comes up just short. Medeiros lands a nice combo and stuns Silva for a moment, but he’s able to recover. Silva comes in with a nice combo and unleashes an attack on Medeiros’ body.

Medeiros responds with a nice combo of his own and backs Silva against the cage. Silva comes back in and lands a nice leg kick. More hard leg kicks from Silva and he lands a nice knee to Medeiros’ chin to end the round.

Round 2:

Hard body kick from Silva to open the round but Medeiros responds with a big right hand. Silva lands a right hand but Medeiros just smiles and calls for more. Silva is happy to oblige and responds with more hard shots.

Medeiros lands a beautiful left-hand uppercut and sends Silva down hard. After some follow-up ground-and-pound, the ref waves it off.

Official Result: Yancy Medeiros def. Erick Silva via R2 TKO (punches, 2:01)

Latest MMA News

Max Holloway

Max Holloway Destroys Jose Aldo In Brazil For Featherweight Title

0
In our main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim featherweight champ Max Holloway collide to unify their 145-pound crowns. Round...
UFC 212 post-fight press conferencevideo

Live Stream: UFC 212 Post-Fight Press Conference

0
Once UFC 212 has come to a conclusion, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de...
Claudia Gadelha

Cláudia Gadelha Submits Karolina Kowalkiewicz For First Round Win

0
In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC strawweight title challengers Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz throw down inside the cage. Round 1: After a...
Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Takes Decision Win Over Nate Marquardt In Brazil

0
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort takes center Octagon next when he takes on fellow longtime veteran Nate Marquardt. Round 1: Marquardt opens things up...
Paulo Borrachinha

Paulo Borrachinha Pounds Out Oluwale Bamgbose For Second Round Win

0
Up next is a middleweight clash between the undefeated Paulo Borrachinha and Oluwale Bamgbose. Round 1: Bamgbose comes in and looks to land a few nice shots and...
Yancy Medeiros

Yancy Medeiros Gets Past Erick Silva With Second Round TKO

0
Kicking us off on the pay-per-view's (PPV's) main card is a welterweight bout between Erick Silva vs. Yancy Medeiros. Round 1: Medeiros lands a nice body...
Raphael Assuncao

Raphael Assuncao Spoils Marlon Moraes’ UFC Debut in Close Bout

0
Marlon Moraes (18-5-1) couldn't quite edge out Raphael Assuncao (25-5). Immediately, Moraes connected with a leg kick. He moved forward looking for an uppercut. He...
Marlon Moraes

UFC 212 Live Preliminary Card Results

0
UFC 212 Exclusive Fight Pass Prelims Results: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Marco Beltran via R2 TKO (punches, 5:00) Luan Chagas def. Jim Wallhead via R2 submission (rear-naked choke,...
Embeddedvideo

UFC 212 Embedded (Ep. 6): Weigh-In Day in Rio de Janeiro

0
The final episode of UFC 212 Embedded has been uploaded. Tonight (June 3), UFC 212 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil....
video

Vitaly Minakov Remains Unbeaten, Pounds on ‘Bigfoot’ Silva

1
Vitaly Minakov once again showed why outside of the UFC, he just might be the best heavyweight in the world. Minakov, a former Bellator champion,...
Load more