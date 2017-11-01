Erik Perez Adds Fighter to List of Jobs with Combate Americas

Erik Perez, a veteran of the UFC, calls action for Combate Americas.

Now, he is a fighter for the promotion.

Combate Americas announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with Perez on a multi-fight, exclusive contract. The 27-year-old is a native of Monterrey, Mexico and is scheduled to make his in-cage debut in January.

“We are thrilled to welcome ‘Goyito’ Pérez, the top Mexican fighter in the sport of MMA, and look forward to having him compete in La Jaula,” Combate Americas CEO Campbell McLaren said.

Perez has been the color commentator for Combate Americas since this past January, and he’ll also call the action on November 11 for “Copa Combate.”

The first Mexican-born athlete to compete inside the Octagon, Perez is 7-2 overall and has won his last three fights – all for the UFC.