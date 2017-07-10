Errol Spence Jr: ‘Thrash’ Conor McGregor Won’t Touch Floyd Mayweather

IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. explains why he believes Floyd Mayweather should not expect much of a test from Conor McGregor

On August 26. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. Fans hoping to see a true contest may be in for a letdown, according to recently crowned IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr.

Spence, an undefeated boxing champion expected to have a stellar career in the sport, was far from impressed when watching footage released showing him sparring former world champion and (defeated) Spence opponent, Chris van Heerden:

“Floyd is going to beat him. A lot of these guys have fought since they were 5 years old and they dedicated their life to it and they couldn’t beat Floyd. Now a guy who’s been boxing for a year and if you watched his sparring match versus the guy I beat (Chris Van Heerden) – he looked like trash – and now he thinks he’s gonna beat Mayweather?,” said Spence.

“I don’t see it happening at all. I don’t see him touching Floyd. If (Floyd). wants to stop him – he can stop him. You know how Floyd is, sometimes he might let it go 12. I see Floyd winning the fight.”