Eryk Anders: I’m Glad to Put The UFC’s Middleweight Division on Notice

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Eryk Anders
Image Credit: Official YouTube channel of AL.com

Eryk Anders’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut went about as good an anyone could hope.

Anders took on Rafael Natal at UFC on FOX 25. Anders finished his opponent in under three minutes. It was an impressive debut for “Frankenstein,” who finished a seasoned veteran in enemy territory.

While some may say Natal wasn’t prepared for the bout, Anders told MMAJunkie.com that it isn’t his problem:

“At the same time, he should’ve been consistently training. Because he knew he was going to have a fight anyway. Me, on the other hand, I was just coming off a fight. They called me a week or two before the fight. I had to cut weight and put together a game plan and whatnot. Fighting a vet, in New York, where he’s from.”

The middleweight prospect went on to say that he created a lot of noise in the 185-pound division with his win. He believes his emphatic finish has made the division take notice.

“I’m just glad I was able to get out there and put on the performance that I wanted. Got that knockout and put the rest of the division on notice.”

Anders’ professional mixed martial arts record sits at a perfect 9-0.

