Eryk Anders Not Surprised to be on UFC Roster so Quickly

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Eryk Anders
Image Credit: Official YouTube channel of AL.com

Eryk Anders says he knew he’d wind up on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) roster and it wouldn’t take long.

Anders went from being a linebacker for the Alabama Crimson Tide to a mixed martial arts (MMA) middleweight prospect. His stock is reaching new heights, having won the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) middleweight title and having a successful UFC debut.

Speaking to the media, Anders explained why he prefers competing in MMA over football (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I think single-person sports is the purest form of sports there is. It is a team sport; it has a team aspect. I can’t get better if I don’t have guys to train with and vice versa. But when the cage door closes, it’s just me and the voice of my coaches, and I prefer it that way.”

Having had eight fights under his belt prior to his debut, Anders said he wasn’t surprised that he got a shot in the UFC as quickly as he did.

“I knew going undefeated, winning the belt in LFA – a fantastic organization, and they have more people in the UFC than any other promotion in the world. We kind of knew that would be a stepping stone to get here, so it’s no surprise how quickly it happened and how quick the turnaround was. Short-notice fights are an excellent way to get into the UFC, so our philosophy at Spartan Fitness is, ‘Stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.’ That’s exactly what we did.”

