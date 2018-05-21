Eryk Anders Open to Fighting Cezar Ferreira

Eryk Anders wants to return to the Octagon soon and he has an opponent in mind.

Anders last competed back in Feb. 2018 against Lyoto Machida. “Ya Boi” fell short in the bout, losing via split decision. It was the first loss in Anders’ professional mixed martial arts career. This caused some controversy as many felt Anders won the fight.

With the loss behind him, Anders is ready to get back to action. With a record of 10-1, many still consider Anders to be a middleweight prospect. “Ya Boi” already has an opponent that he has his sights set on.

During a recent appearance on MMA Junkie Radio, Anders said a clash with Cezar Ferreira intrigues him:

“I like that ‘Mutante’ fight. I think a win over somebody like that, I will be back on the main card.”

Going into the UFC, Anderson had a record of 8-0 and captured Legacy Fighting Alliance middleweight gold. Anders knocked out Rafael Natal in his UFC debut. The fight didn’t last three minutes. He followed that up with a unanimous decision over Markus Perez.

Ferreira recently took on Karl Roberson at UFC 224. “Mutante” earned the first-round submission victory via arm-triangle choke. In the bout prior, he defeated Nate Marquardt via split decision.

How do you think Eryk Anders vs. Cezar Ferreira will play out?