Eryk Anders Reflects on His UFC Belem Loss to Lyoto Machida

Eryk Anders didn’t waste time reflecting on his split decision loss to Lyoto Machida.

Last night (Feb. 3), Anders took on Machida in the main event of UFC Belem. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1. Despite feeling he did enough, Anders suffered the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts career.

After the bout, Anders took to Twitter and was gracious in defeat:

“Not happy with the outcome but if you leave it in the hands of the judges it is what it is. Congrats to Lyoto Machida on a hard fought win. I’ll be back soon. Thank you the people of Brazil and my fans for the tremendous love and support.”

Throughout the bout, both men seemed tentative to engage. Machida stayed the course with his counter striking style. Unlike Machida’s recent opponents, Anders didn’t have the same level of explosiveness. When Anders did engage, he found success such as the knee to the head of Machida that opened up a cut.

