Eryk Anders: ‘There Was no Communication From Bellator’ After Debut Win

It’s puzzling that Eryk Anders’ next fight isn’t under the Bellator banner.

Anders, who is undefeated in his six-fight professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career, last fought at Bellator 162 back in Oct. 2016. “Frankenstein” finished the fight against Brian White with a 23-second TKO. Despite the impressive Bellator debut, Anders is now fighting for Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

The middleweight is going from the second biggest MMA promotion, to an organization that has provided a home for rising prospects. Anders, who is considered by many to be a top prospect, wasn’t going to wait for Bellator to make their next move.

Anders was the latest guest on the MMA News Podcast. He explained why he made his Bellator exit after one fight under the promotion:

“To be honest, after we fought for Bellator there really was no communication between them and I. Right after the fight, some of the higher ups that were passing through the locker room or whatnot, they really seemed to like me (and) like my performance. I went out there and got a TKO victory in 23 seconds, sold a boatload of tickets. So I did everything I was supposed to do on my end. But then days after, weeks after or whatever there just wasn’t really any communication. They didn’t offer another contract, another fight, multi-fight anything.”

Despite the lack of communication, Anders said he “doesn’t hold grudges.” He realizes that a healthy amount of eyes will still be on him. “Frankenstein” will battle Larry Crowe at LFA 6 on March 10 live on AXS Fights TV at 9 p.m. ET.

Anders certainly doesn’t appear to be underestimating Crowe. He believes his opponent will try to bring the fight to him: