Eryk Anders vs. John Phillips Booked For UFC Fight Night 123

Rising middleweight Eryk Anders now has his next opponent set.

On Dec. 9, Anders will take on John Phillips inside the SaveMart Center in Fresno, California. The bout will be apart of the UFC Fight Night 123 card. Anders made his UFC debut a successful one, knocking out Rafael Natal back in July. This will be Phillips’ first fight under the UFC banner.

Anders made the fight announcement on his Instagram page:

“December 9th, I return back to the octagon against ‘The White Mike Tyson’ in Fresno, CA. We both like to throw hands so this one is sure to be a scrap.”