ESPN Films Releasing 30 for 30 on UFC Titled ‘No Rules: The Birth of UFC’

With the 30 for 30 series taking on the pro wrestling career of Ric Flair soon, of course they are adding an episode on the UFC.

However, before fans of the series get their hopes up, the UFC centered episode entitled “No Rules: The Birth of UFC” will be part of an audio-only season released on November 14.

The UFC episode is one of five to be released over a five-week span on Tuesdays by ESPN. The documentary begins back on November 12, 1993 with the first UFC in Denver and features interviews with Art Davie, Rorion Gracie, Royce Gracie and Ken Shamrock.

Based off the list of episode, the UFC one should be the second one released after “Hoodies Up.”

Below is the synopsis for the episode and you can listen to a trailer for the podcasts on the 30 for 30 website.

In the early 1990s, salesman Art Davie and Brazilian jiu-jitsu master Rorion Gracie set out to answer a simple riddle: Who is the ultimate fighter? A wrestler? A boxer? A martial arts master? The answer, in the form of the first-ever ‘Ultimate Fighting Championship’ (UFC), was more violent and electrifying than anything else on TV. In the aftermath, a multi-billion-dollar sport was born, but Art and Rorion were left to watch others get all the credit. Featuring interviews with: Art Davie, co-creator of UFC; Rorion Gracie, co-creator of UFC; Royce Gracie, UFC Hall of Famer; Ken Shamrock, UFC Hall of Famer