Evangelista Santos on Skull Fracture: ‘I Have to Respect my Body’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Evangelista Santos
Evangelista Santos has put his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career on hold.

While Santos said he had retired back in January, he isn’t completely ruling out a return some day. The word he uses now is, “suspended.” The last time “Cyborg” fought was back in July 2016. He suffered a skull fracture thanks to a flying knee by Michael Page.

The injury was so bad that it left a dent in on Santos’ forehead. Luckily for “Cyborg,” he has received constant medical treatment. He told MMAJunkie.com that the decision to halt his fighting career was his own:

“My recovery was very uneventful, thankfully. I remained in Houston, Texas, for six months. Whenever possible, I’d go back to the hospital for follow-ups. I’ve been in Brazil since December. My recovery went very well. I never felt anything. I don’t feel anything. The decision to remain ‘suspended’ from fighting came from me. I believe I need this time to recover. I have to respect my body. It was a very serious fracture, as everyone saw.”

While Santos hasn’t closed the door on his competitive days in MMA, the door isn’t exactly wide open.

“Right after, I was vocal about my wishes to get back to fighting as soon as possible, but it’s better to act with good sense. I took time to think about it, and I want to recover. That’s what I’m doing in Brazil. I’m living with my daughter. I’m teaching fighters here at Chute Boxe in Curitiba, at our professional branch. It’s a great opportunity to share my knowledge with a new generation of fighters, both amateur and professional. Chute Boxe is a true stable of champions, and when one of us stops, we teach what we’ve learned. And that’s what I’m doing now.”

